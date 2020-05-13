LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Nevada hopes to safely welcome back tourists, a new survey shows what gamblers want from the casino industry.
"We’ve been hearing a lot from industry leaders which is fantastic but what we didn’t find was anything from the industries biggest supporters, the actual gamblers," said Synergy Blue CEO Georg Washington.
Washington wanted to know as stay-at-home orders are lifted and the economy starts to reopen, what will drive gamers and gamblers back to the casino?
Last month, Synergy Blue asked a series of questions to 1,000 gamblers from across the country. Washington said each participant had to qualify in order to take the survey.
More than half of the gamblers in the survey said they would return to casinos when they reopen. Of those gamblers, most said it was for the excitement of the casino.
More good news for casino owners: Synergy Blue’s survey said 71 percent of gamblers who plan on returning, would spend the same amount of money they usually did pre-pandemic, if not more.
"That’s what I think is the most encouraging and the most surprising out of all the data. That is really a ray of hope and optimism for the industry," said Washington.
Strip casinos have been bleeding money for two months. So have other casinos around the country. There is still some hesitancy to get back inside, mostly from older gamblers concerned about their health.
"We’re seeing a younger demographic is probably going to be coming through the door first which then skews to that more entertainment aspect of it," said Washington.
Entertainment attracts consumers but it might be the long-term emphasis on cleanliness that keeps them coming back.
The survey revealed 65 percent want casinos to improve sanitation and cleaning procedures for all facilities and games.
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.