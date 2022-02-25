LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is releasing an update on its investigation into the Secret of Siam Thai restaurant.
As of Feb. 24, "several dozen" patrons reported eating at Secret of Siam between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14 and experiencing symptoms. Some of the symptoms included hallucinations, blurry vision, confusion and dry mouth.
Some patrons who reported they did not intentionally consume marijuana in the prior 30 days, claimed they tested positive for THC on a laboratory toxicological screen. Each of the patrons recovered.
The restaurant is closed while the investigation continues and food testing is being done to identify the source of contamination.
The Southern Nevada Health District created a survey to self-report any additional patrons who have been affected. The survey can be found here.
You can also contact the Health District by phone at 702-759-1300.
