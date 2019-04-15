LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A recent survey by GasBuddy showed gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley rose 17.2 cents in the past week, averaging out to $3.22 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas area, over the past month, are 36.8 cents higher, GasBuddy reported. The cheapest gas station in Las Vegas was priced at $2.89 per gallon, whereas the most expensive gas was priced at $3.65 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline rose 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging to$2.83 per gallon, GasBuddy said.
According to GasBuddy, the reason for the rising prices for gas was due to refinery outages along the west coast and in California. The rising prices in gas are costing Americans approximately $200 million more per day.
"With California pump prices now firmly over $4 a gallon, the march to $4.15 may be attained in the weeks ahead before any relief, while the rest of the nation faces the prospect of $3 a gallon by month's end," GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said.
