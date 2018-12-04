LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Surveillance videos ultimately led to the arrest of a man after a woman's body was dumped in a driveway in September.
Court documents show Jaime Diaz was taken into custody on Nov. 30, facing a murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Krystle Seguin.
Seguin's body was found in the private driveway of a local casino dealer, according to police. At the time, he thought it was trash. The unnamed resident was questioned at the time as suspect, but police determined Seguin's body had been dumped there.
Police said Seguin was wrapped in a printed white sheet with blood on her face, but it wasn't clear at the time how she died. A white substance, later determined to be sugar, was in her hair.
Surveillance videos showed a Hispanic man in a blue truck driving in the area before the body was dumped, thought to be looking for a dumpster. Diaz was not seen in footage leaving Seguin's body in the driveway.
Police traced the 1998 Mazda truck's license plate to a California registration for Jaime Diaz, a resident of Las Vegas with a criminal background, records show.
On Oct. 4, police interviewed an unidentified friend of Diaz's who knew Seguin. He told police there was an arrangement to rent a casita behind Diaz's house.
He told police he last saw Seguin the morning of the murder. He also saw Diaz leaving the home with a "weird, disturbing look on his face," according to police.
The friend went to Diaz's home where Diaz's mother returned the money and said they were not allowed to live there.
Police tried to interview Diaz the same day, but he requested an attorney. Later on, police interviewed Diaz's mother.
She told police there was a commotion in their house the day of the murder, but that she didn't investigate because she was sick. The next day, she found blood, sugar and women's clothes in the casita.
According to her statement, when she asked Diaz what happened, he said, "not to worry about it." She cleaned up the blood and threw away the women's clothes.
More private footage from a home in Diaz's neighborhood showed him with Seguin's body over his shoulder, putting her in the truck.
With that, on Nov. 30, police arrested Diaz and charged him with murder. He is held in custody without bail and is expected back in court on Dec. 5.
