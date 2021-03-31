LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Surveillance footage from a West Las Vegas neighborhood shows a mountain lion walking up a residential driveway Tuesday night.
The lion was spotted in Red Rock Country Club three weeks after one lion was spotted blocks away near Hualapi and Sahara Avenue.
Doug Nielsen from the Nevada Department of Wildlife said it received no calls regarding the Tuesday spotting. He said there were "clusters" of sightings in early February and early March, but that does not necessarily mean an increase in mountain lion activity in the city.
"The Nevada Department of Wildlife has not physically responded to any reports of sightings in March. While we have had two clusters of sightings, in early February and early March, it is hard to say whether the reported sightings represent an increase in lion activity or an increase in the use of security cameras," said Nielsen.
The department recommends closely supervising pets, especially at dawn and dusk.
More information about how to deal with a mountain lion in the wild is available on NDOW's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.