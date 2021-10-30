LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Small businesses are feeling the pressure to keep up with customers amid a supply chain disruption heading into the holidays.
At Bike World off East Flamingo Road, an employee said pre-pandemic they had 300 bikes in their showroom, now they're down to 25.
The owner at Riders Ready Bike Shop in North Las Vegas, Mike Clinger, said what's keeping his business afloat the past year is selling tubes and tires, along with repairs.
Clinger said one of his distributors told him his Christmas order will be ready in February. He's been given an estimated time of 22 months for derailleurs, parts that help change gears, and over two years for a load of seats.
He has 14 BMX bikes in his shop now. Clinger tries to post what he has in stock on Riders Ready Bike Shop's social media.
Meanwhile Brad's Toy's and Collectables held their grand opening of their fifth location off Windmill Lane on Saturday.
Owner Brad Howard said after stimulus checks there was always a steady flow of customers.
He said they feel the supply chain disruptions as well.
“It’s more the delays than anything. All these things we’re able to order- they’ll take our order but the problem is getting it to us. I’m hoping reorders come in on time- but it doesn’t look good," Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.