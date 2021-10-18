LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the busy holiday buying season, the supply chain crunch is making it difficult to get some of the items we need in the Silver State. West coast ports are expanding their hours, but local experts in the trucking industry said it will likely take more than that to feel any improvements locally.
"There's a lot of times, the grocery stores don't have product on the shelves, and that's either a manufacturing issue, an import issue or maybe it's a transportation issue," Paul Truman, president of Truline Corporation in Las Vegas said.
In the Nevada trucking industry, leaders like Truman said one significant issue with the transportation of goods is the labor shortage.
"Once you get that container off a ship, onto a crane and then put onto a truck or a train, you also need people on the receiving end to be able to take that freight to unload it," Paul Enos with the Nevada Trucking Association said.
Enos and Truman said they fear the labor shortage will worsen in Nevada when the federal vaccine mandate goes into place.
"Everyone is competing for labor right now," Truman said.
Introduced by President Joe Biden last month, the mandate will require businesses of more than 100 employees be vaccinated. Businesses are still waiting for federal regulations.
Enos said it will have a big impact on the trucking industry across the U.S.
"What we're seeing at the ports is going to look like kids' play, compared to what that potential impact is if this vaccine mandate for truck drivers goes into place," Enos said.
Enos said they could lose 10% of drivers across the industry.
Truman shares a similar concern. At his company, Truman said it could mean nearly half of his staff could leave.
"Our impression is about 40 percent of our employees have chosen not to be vaccinated," Truman said. "Some have already come in and said, 'If 'I’m forced to do this, I'm going to leave the company.' The last thing we need right now is to put an artificial pain point on labor. We already can't find enough drivers."
Ironically the trucking industry can't even get the products they need. Another pain point for the industry, both said, is manufacturing.
"There's a shortage of chassis, which is what those seed containers go on," Enos said. "Those tires on your truck, they are four months back ordered today."
"Right now, we're being told we will be unable to buy trucks next year," Truman said. "We ordered some trailers last November for a grocery customer here in Nevada. They were supposed to be manufactured in September. Those have been pushed to next year, and they already told us if you want additional trailers, there will be none to be had."
What are some solutions to these issues? Enos said, ultimately, he believes manufacturing more goods in America will help.
Also, Truman said that he would like to see the U.S. Department of Transportation allow drivers to work longer hours.
"So drivers can work maybe an extra hour a day. Sometimes that extra hour a day might be that extra load that we need," Truman said.
To help with labor recruitment, Truman and Enos said that they would like to see a rule removed that restricts 18 to 21-year-olds from driving trucks across state lines.
Enos recommended watching your quantities at the register this holiday season, and to avoid any panic-buying. He said demand for products is already too high to handle, without it.
On average, truck drivers earn about $75,000 per year, according to Truman.
