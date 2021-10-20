LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Supply chain issues and shortages could make this upcoming holiday season a little harder to deal with for some.
Cans are getting hard to come by and that has a local microbrewer working well ahead.
Wyndee Forrest, co-owner of Crafthaus Brewery in Henderson, is expecting a can shortage. Over the past few months, they have been harder to order and more expensive.
“All of our can suppliers we use that would normally have terms are now asking for 100% deposit and our lead time has tripled,” said Forrest.
Raw materials like malted barley is also in short supply and takes long to get since it comes from Europe.
The problems don’t end there. “There is a waiting list for hops because of not only due to a supply shortage,” she added.
Forrest said they are eating more of the higher costs because they are competing for sales with macrobrewers.
As for their supply of cans, they bought enough to last through the remainder of the year. She said has no idea what to expect in terms of supply shortages in 2022.
