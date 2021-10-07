LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready to feast on some matzo ball soup, the Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival is coming back to Las Vegas.
Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting the annual event.
It will be Sunday, Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tivoli Village.
The event will be free to attend and open to the public, showcasing Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
The festival is one of Jewish Nevada’s largest events of the year and one of its biggest fundraising opportunities. During this event, Jewish Nevada Young Leaders, a group of young Jewish adults, will be hosting a phone-a-thon to increase fundraising efforts for the organization.
“We are incredibly excited to host one of our most popular events of the year,” Jewish Nevada President and CEO Stefanie Tuzman said in a media release. “We look forward to welcoming the community, sharing our culture, and enjoying Jewish food and festivities at this beloved annual event.”
Food vendors for the event include: Kosher Chinglish; Burnt Offerings; Bagelmania; Pinkbox Donuts; The Joy Pop Co.; and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Truck. The event will also include plenty of kid-friendly activities, like food festival pin collecting, a Boy Scouts of America climbing wall, We Go Gamez video van, spin art, sand dig, slime station, tie-dye station and more.
Volunteers are still needed for this event.
To volunteer with Super Sunday phone-a-thon fundraising, contact Andrew Spivak at andrew@jewishnevada.org. To volunteer at the food festival, contact Neil Popish at neil@jewishnevada.org.
Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. For more information, visit http://www.jewishnevada.org/supersunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.