LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Time to break out the jersey, pull up a chair and pour the beer. Super Bowl LIII is tomorrow, businesses across the Las Vegas Valley have already started preparing for watch parties.
Here are some of the places to be to cheer on the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams:
- Biggest Game Bash at Las Vegas Downtown Events Center: Located just a block away from Fremont Street, the Downtown Watch Zone will feature a 72-foot LED screen to watch the game, as well as two 22-foot LED side screens. Free seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here for more information.
- Big Game Viewing Party at Beer Park: Located at the Paris hotel-casino, Beer Park has offered 10 different packages to reserve seating. Doors open at 2 p.m. and pricing starts at $200. Click here for more information.
- Big Game Watch Party at Topgolf: Watch party packages start at $125/person on Level 2 at Topgolf. Amenities include buffet options, exclusive seating and the chef's selection of appetizers. For more information, click here.
- The MINT Big Game Watch Party: Access to the premium bar costs $50, bu the event is free. Click here for more information.
- The Big Game at Rocks Lounge (Red Rock Resort): Doors open at 2 p.m. and will feature a buffet. For $60, guests will also get to enjoy an unlimited amount of draft beer. For more information, click here.
- ETA Lounge at Aliante: For $125, guests will have access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. The lounge is also offering a $2 draft beer special. Admission is free. Visit their website for more information.
- PRKWY Taverns: PKWY Tavern locations across the valley will feature more than 80 high-definition TVs and 250 beer selections. Guests can reserve a table here.
- Big Game Watch Party at South Point: Admission is free, but guests must be 21 or older. Drink specials include $25 Budweiser or Bud Light buckets and $5 glasses of SKYY Vodka, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal and Don Julio. Visit their website for more.
Other locations across the Las Vegas Valley will be hosting their own Super Bowl watch parties. Share your Super Bowl photos and videos with FOX5 on Facebook and Twitter!
