LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For breast cancer awareness month in October, Sunrise Health System Hospitals are offering a special for mammograms for women 40 and over who don't have health insurance.
For $75, women who are at least 40 years old can receive a 3-D digital screening mammogram. The special runs from Oct. 1-31. No doctor's order is required for screening mammograms.
If you have insurance, Sunrise said check with your provider, because it may be fully covered.
Here of a list of the locations offering the special during October:
- Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital (3006 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 250, Las Vegas, NV 89109)
- To schedule a 3D mammogram at the Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, call 1-855-445-2246
- Red Rock Radiology (7130 Smoke Ranch Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89128)
- To schedule a 3D mammogram at Red Rock Radiology, call 702-962-7775
- Southern Hills Hospital (9300 W. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89148)
- To schedule a 3D mammogram at Southern Hills Hospital, call 702-916-7253
