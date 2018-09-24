LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Suncoast Hotel and Casino in west Las Vegas is hosting a career fair next month.
Job seekers have the opportunity to meet with dozens of employers on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 9090 Alta Drive. Attendees are encouraged to take 10 to 15 copies of their resumes and dress business professional.
Featured job opportunities include inside sales reps, account executives, retail managers, human resources, financial planner, customer service and more.
According to organizers, the career fair is a great opportunity for recent college graduates searching for their new careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.