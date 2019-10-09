LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The land where the Suncoast Hotel and Casino sits is up for sale, according to a real estate company.
The parcel of land, located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, appeared on the market on Thursday, Oct. 3, according to Eric Carlton of Colliers International, a California-based real estate company.
"The long-term owners are looking to cash out," Carlton said. "Right now, we're asking for $87 million."
The casino itself is not being sold, according to the resort's operator, Boyd Gaming.
"The land parcel is for sale," Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporate Communication David Strow said Wednesday.
Colliers' listing on Loopnet states 49.13 acres of land "in the highly coveted master planned community of Summerlin" is available for ground lease.
The Suncoast opened on Sept. 12, 2000.
