LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Meadows School is testing the first COVID-19 non-diagnostic screening device in the world, according to the school. The "COVID Plus Monitor" was designed by the Florida based company Tiger Tech Solutions and was approved last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
"I was very attracted to it because it was non-invasive, and because it could add another layer of security to our campus," Meadows Head of School Jeremy Gregersen said.
The Summerlin private school first started testing the device in July of 2020, and has been using it on its student athletes. The school currently has eight of the devices and hopes to get more so it can test every student daily.
The COVID-19 monitor is strapped on a persons arm, and it works like a pulse oximeter that's placed on your finger. Through the skin it tracks things like temperature, blood, and oxygen to determine if there are any irregularities that could signal a positive coronavirus case. There are results in just minutes. Gregersen said so far its proven to be 100 percent accurate.
"Overall we tested over 4,000 individual tests, and less than a percent positive, but everyone of those positive's was accurate according to a PCR test afterwards," Gregersen said.
The information that's tracked is kept confidential, according to the company.
Every student that is tested has had parent approval, but Gregersen said parents and students have preferred the method over uncomfortable nasal swab tests every day.
"This is a game changer for schools across the world. If we can get these devices in the hands of schools more and more children will get to go to school in person, which is something we really believe in," Gregersen said.
The principal said he's in contact with other local schools to get the detection devices on other campuses.
