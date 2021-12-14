LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a recent Summerlin restaurant shooting was cousins with the victim, according to an arrest report released this week.
Police accuse Oscar Richardson, Jr., 31, of following a man into a Teriyaki Madness before opening fire, killing his cousin and injuring an employee on Nov. 23.
Richardson was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, where he awaits extradition.
According to his arrest report, surveillance video appeared to show Richardson follow Marcus Larry, 39, into the restaurant at 10300 W. Charleston Boulevard, and immediately fire rounds at Larry.
Police say the weapon was a handgun that appeared to be modified to fire automatically with an extended magazine.
The suspect was then seen fleeing the scene on foot, then in an unregistered white van which was later abandoned at Red Rock Resort. The suspect then disappeared near Downtown Summerlin.
Detectives wrote in the report that Richardson, Larry and others were in an ongoing feud that stemmed from a murder Larry committed in 2009. They attributed two more recent shootings to that feud.
In February 2021, police said Richardson and his girlfriend at the time were shot at, striking his girlfriend. Police found Richardson blamed his cousin for the shooting.
On social media, Richardson appeared to indicate he was trying to flee the state to Texas, where his sister lived. Several photos on his account showed multiple handguns, including one consistent with the restaurant shooting.
It wasn't immediately clear how police located Richardson. He was arrested on Dec. 10.
