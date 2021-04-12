LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Refill Pharmacy in Summerlin has begun vaccinating homebound individuals after receiving a shipment of the Moderna vaccine last week.
Dr. Sally Chia of Refill Pharmacy said she has vaccinated about 10 people at home so far and more are calling to inquire about an at home vaccination every day.
Ronald Folkenflik is one of them.
“I have a thing called Guillain-Barre, where it is very difficult for me to get up and walk,” said Folkenflik.
He uses a walker to get around his home but going out to a mass vaccination site for a vaccine shot was out of the question.
Instead, he called Refill Pharmacy and they set up an appointment to vaccinate him at home.
“If this wasn’t offered. I might struggle to get it,” said Folkenflik.
Chia said she received about 100 doses of the Moderna Vaccine so far and will get more for second shots.
She is currently able to vaccinate about 50 people per day. Chia said in-home vaccinations will take about a week from the time you call to make an appointment.
Refill Pharmacy technicians received special training and are now certified to administer the vaccine along with Chia.
“If you are a homebound patient, I recommend you call the pharmacy first. We’ll send you the consent form to fill out and we’ll schedule your appointments then,” said Chia.
In order to qualify for an in-home vaccination, you must be homebound.
Appointments for a vaccine at Refill Pharmacy can be made on their website, refillpharmacylv.com.
