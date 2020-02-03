LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A Summerlin couple said their home was burglarized in broad daylight during an open house Saturday, Feb. 1.
“There’s just such a sense that you’ve been violated in your safe place,” said homeowner Paul Wilkes.
While Wilkes was working over the weekend his realtor hosted an open house. Among the potential buyers of his $1.2 million Summerlin home was a group of, what he described as, teenagers asking “weird” questions.
“Not how many bedrooms, how many bathrooms, square footage, what’s the price? They’re asking, what’s this pool made of?” said Wilkes.
Wilkes had security video of six young adults coming into his house, then leaving after touring the place only to come back a short time later. This time they parked down the street and out of sight of his Ring doorbell. Only four people came back into the house and they split up.
“Now my realtor was out back with two of the kids and something didn’t feel right and she actually starting to hear some scuffling around upstairs,” Wilkes said. “So, she immediately left the backyard and started up the stairs and one of the girls from the backyard screamed a male’s name.”
“She came into the master bedroom and looked out on the balcony and saw the kids with this bag,” said Wilkes.
“And then we have ring doorbell video of them running out the front door and running away and you can see one of the kids carrying a duster bag, which we later found out contained a Gucci Purse and a Prada Purse.”
Wilkes is glad no one got hurt.
“I’m not looking for revenge. I’m not looking for accountability,” said Wilkes. “I’m just hoping to get these kids to hopefully understand that the path they’re headed down is going to end pretty badly. I want them to have the realization – a wake-up call that – wow, we’ve made some bad mistakes. Nothing that’s undo-able. Maybe this is a catalyst for them to change their lives and head down a path that’s better for them and the people of Las Vegas.”
