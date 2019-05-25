LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricade situation in Summerlin early Saturday morning caused streets to shut down while officers responded to the area.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said at about 12:16 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 9599 W. Charleston Boulevard to reports of a woman pointing a gun at people.
When police arrived, the woman barricaded herself inside an apartment with the gun, Larsen said. SWAT responded to the scene.
The woman surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Larsen.
Police advised that Charleston would remain closed from Apple Street to Hualapai Way until about 7:30 a.m.
