LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two valley parents are mourning their daughter after she was shot and killed, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.
"Such a happy person. Always so happy," Kara Davis said.
"She loved everything," Sean Davis said.
Paula Davis loved to sing and dance, and was always smiling. The 19-year-old graduated from Las Vegas Academy.
She just started her second year at UNLV.
"She was interested in joining the FBI. Really excited about it," Kara said.
Her father said she enjoyed being of service, that she felt the FBI was a combination of things she could "really engage with."
Sean is the principal at Seville Middle School. Kara a piano teacher.
Paula's parents reported their eldest daughter missing because she didn't pick up her little sister from school, and that wasn't like her.
Later that night, she missed a family event, something Paula just wouldn't do.
"I knew ... Especially given the amount of time had that something was really wrong," Sean said.
Her parents tracked her phone to Desert Horizons Park on Friday, Sept. 6, and found it about a half-mile from their North Las Vegas home.
Sean found his daughter in a car with a gunshot wound to her head.
Police immediately talked to Paula's ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, a UNLV graduate student. Her parents said they dated for nearly a year, then Paula told them he was jealous and possessive.
"They had broken up a few days before," Kara said.
But Ruiz wanted to talk about it, they said, so Paula met up with him.
"It was more of a 'are you sure it's final' kind of thing and she said yes," Sean said.
Ruiz was arrested this week and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. The Davis family said they're willing to forgive their daughter's killer, but they also want justice.
