LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada nonprofit wants to encourage students to speak up about what they want to see in their schools, by making a video.
Opportunity 180's “If I Ruled the School” student video contest is offering first-, second- and third-place prizes for each category -- 3rd-5th, 6th-8th and 9th-12th grade. Submissions are due Jan. 18.
The contest is meant to engage students in decisions made in their schools, to encourage them to share their opinions and ideas, and to provide a platform to show appreciation for educators and those who have impacted them.
First place winners will receive a $500 gift card; second place will win a $250 gift card; and third place will win a $100 gift card, according to a release from Opportunity 180.
Winners will be notified directly on Jan. 27. All participants who submitted a video will be invited to attend a reception on Feb. 1 with their family.
For more information about the contest requirements and to submit a video, visit https://opportunity180.org/essay/.
Videos can be submitted in the child’s preferred language. Parental permission is required for students under the age of 18.
For any questions regarding this contest or for assistance with submitting a video, contact: Community@opportunity180.org.
