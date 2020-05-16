LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and SWAT were on scene of a barricade in the central valley on Saturday night.
Officers were originally called to the Prime Apartments near Cambridge Street and Twain Avenue about 4:42 p.m. on May 16.
Nearby residents were evacuated due to the barricaded subject, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel, and SWAT took over the scene by 10:30 p.m. By midnight, Humel said the subject was taken into SWAT custody without incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
