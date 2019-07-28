LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas could see more "extremely hot" days in the coming years, according to local and national researchers.
“It’s always going to be annoying, but you prepare for it,” Douglas Sorro said.
“The heat is brutal, not going to lie,” Halara McConico said. “But we love Vegas. It’s very dry but it's like an oven.”
According to a nationwide report, as of July 2019, the Las Vegas Valley saw an average of 99 days above 90 degrees each year. By the end of the century, that number could climb to 150 each year.
That’s using the heat index, which is the temperature the human body feels. It takes into consideration humidity as well as air temperature.
“This is too much on your health,” McConico said. “I mean the kids can't really play as long as they want to outside because of the heat. I'm afraid of them getting dehydrated, passing out or just being tired.”
Dan McEvoy is a climatologist at the Western Regional Climate Center and Desert Research Institute.
“Now the numbers they put in the report are very consistent with numbers in other reports that just use air temperature in Southern Nevada,” McEvoy said. “And so that's a very sharp increase in the number of hot days in Vegas.”
The national study also showed Las Vegas could see a leap in the number of days above 100 degrees each year from 71 to 96 by 2100.
“I want the summer to be over, if that's the case,” McConico said. “I want it to be over already.”
McEvoy said the heat during the day isn’t surprising. But trends suggest those temperatures aren’t cooling down as much at night.
He cited the summer average minimum temperature in 1937 was 67.5F and was the warmest on recorded in 2018 at 82.3F.
“It will definitely have an impact on the use of energy, the energy grid, air conditioning,” he said.
McEvoy said that means people will need to keep their air conditioner running, which may put a strain on our energy grid and their wallet.
“We keep our A/C on the whole day,” Sorro said.
“I’m worried about my bill,” McConico said. “I constantly check it, but we can't be without the air. There's no way.”
Researchers said this is a nationwide trend. McEvoy said since Vegas is used to the heat, he believes higher temperatures will cause more problems in areas like the Midwest.
