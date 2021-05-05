Doctor elderly generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has been ranked the third best state for nurses, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The company compared 22 key metrics across every state, including monthly average salary, healthcare facilities per capita, and the number of jobs available. 

Here's a breakdown of Nevada's third best ranking: 

9th- Monthly average starting salary 

3rd- Nurses per Capita

2nd- Average annual salary for nurses 

13th- Share of best nursing homes 

1st- Projected competition by 2028

Arizona was found to be the best state for nurses. Maryland ranked last. 

To read the full report visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-nurses/4041   

