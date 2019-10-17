LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neither Henderson nor Las Vegas are the safest cities in Nevada, according to a new study.
Security Baron, which researches, tests and reviews security systems, analyzed FBI crime data to determine the Silver State's safest city. According to their findings, the title of safest city in Nevada goes to Boulder City.
Located about 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas, Boulder City has a rate of .57 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and a percentage of 8.61 property crimes, both of which are down compared to last year, the study found. Boulder City received an overall safety score of 86.2.
Following Boulder City, Mesquite was found to be the second safest city in the state with an overall safety score of 79.25.
Henderson (safety score of 79.99) came in as third safest city with a rate of 1.86 violent crimes per 1,000 people and a percentage of 18.33 property. Similar to Boulder City, both violent crimes and property crimes are down compared to 2018.
Coming in at number six, North Las Vegas was found to have 10.15 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and a rate of 23.86 property crimes. According to the study, while violent crimes are trending down, property crimes have increased. The overall safety score was 66.89.
With an overall safety score of 66.84, Las Vegas was found to be the seventh-most safe state in Nevada. The study determined Las Vegas has 6.19 violent crimes per 1,000 people and a percentage of 29.43 property crimes. Property crimes are trending up while violent crimes have decreased.
Reno came in last on the list with an overall safety score of 65.14. According to the study, Reno sees 6.74 violent crimes and 30.86 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
For more information: https://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/nevada/
