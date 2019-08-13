LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A national study showed more than 211,000 jobs have been created for the multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry. More than 16,000 of those are in Nevada.
FOX5 looked at who’s behind the industry and what makes it successful.
“Even if somebody doesn't want to work in the dispensary or directly in the cannabis industry, there are so many different jobs out there,” cannabis consultant Jason Sturtsman said. “If you want to be a graphic designer or market consultant for a dispensary, you really need to have some good background. Security companies provide security to many of these operations, [there are] accountants, lawyers.”
Invictus GS3 employs veterans and former law enforcement as security guards at dispensaries. To date, they have hired 130 people and plan to reach 300 by the end of 2020.
From IT to social media and marketing, to growing the plant, experts said there’s something for everyone. The only requirement: a passion for pot.
“We employ nearly 400 employees,” Flower One Chief Strategy Officer Kellen O’Keefe said. “We have plans to add 50 more by the end of the year.”
Flower One opened the state’s largest cannabis greenhouse in North Las Vegas in 2019.
“The same effort that we put into hotels and night clubs is the same thing they see when they come to dispensaries here,” Sturtsman said.
Add on distribution centers, delivery drivers and labs to test the products, cannabis and its counterparts make up a billion-dollar industry that gives thousands of Nevadans their paychecks.
“The popularity of CBD has been exponential so now we're testing CBD and hemp products as well,” Canalysis Laboratories President Skip Kelp said.
Sturtsman saw the need to help people get started early. So he co-founded Can-Ed, which is developing an app to connect dispensaries with customers. Users can also take cannabis courses through the app.
“Courses on how to use the various cannabis products, many different questions that people have when they come into a dispensary and what they can and cannot do when they come to Las Vegas,” Sturtsman listed some of the lessons offered.
Sturtsman said this is only the start. Jobs are expected to triple in Nevada by the end of the year.
“If you open new retail dispensary locations, there's going to be a significant bump in demand to the cultivations, the productions, to the labs and they're going to have to hire more,” he said.
More schools are helping people get into the marijuana industry. Both UNLV and CSN offer courses about the history and science of cannabis, along with classes in growing and customer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.