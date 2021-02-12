LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new study shows that 60% of workers in Nevada do not have access to unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The analysis comes from The National Partnership for Women & Families, a group that pushes for statewide paid leave programs.
The study found, because of the lack of paid leave, women and people of color are leaving the workforce.
This has especially been prevalent during the pandemic, where without paid leave, many families have to choose between working or taking care of their kids or other family members.
We spoke with the president of the organization, who told us this is one of the reasons why our economy is not as well off as it could be.
"Every family has caregiving needs, every family needs to earn paycheck. We're seeing now if we dont invest in making sure we have the supports in place for families, families, workers, communities, businesses--our whole economy can't thrive," said Debra Ness, President of the National Partnership for Women and Families.
The organization says additional paid leave would reduce the number of Nevada families facing significant economic insecurity when they need to take family and medical leave by 80%.
