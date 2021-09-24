LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rock Academy of the Performing Arts launched its first semester in Las Vegas, as the first of its kind all-day modern music school.
The music conservatory wing of the Delta Academy enrolls teenagers in grades ninth to 12, teaching music theory and music history, with majors in various instruments and vocals.
The programs will expand to sound, music management and stage management, as RAPA continues to grow.
"If students want to compete, we want to give them that edge," Dr. Jay Caballero, the chief rock officer at RAPA said.
The program plans to expand to accreditation for sound techs in the future, helping students launch into careers right after high school.
For more information on the program, visit the website and click here: The Rock Academy of the Performing Arts .
