LAS VEGAS - Sixty-one students enrolled in the College of Southern Nevada high school program graduated Thursday with an associate's degree to go along with their high school diploma.
The feat allows many of them to graduate from college a full two years early.
"It was a long journey and lots of late nights and tons of classes, but it was all worth it today," said CSN student Faith Evans.
2019 saw more CSN students graduate with an associate's degree than ever before.
"It's a lot of extra work, you have to be ready to buckle down and not procrastinate," said Evans.
Students enrolled in the program were expected to pass honors and advanced placement high school courses while at the same time completing community college level curriculum.
"It takes someone who is very dedicated to what they're doing," said CSN student Brian Reed.
Students enrolled in the program take two sets of classes. One for high school and one for college. Many put in extra hours both at school and at home.
"I knew what I wanted to do with my life and I wanted to get ahead so I figured two years of college under my belt once I get up to Reno would be perfect for me," said Evans.
"A lot of kids in my class, and especially me, are reaching for some really high dreams out there," Reed said.
