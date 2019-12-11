HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Five female students were cited following a fight at Foothill High School early Tuesday morning.
The students were involved in an altercation when one student pulled out a knife about 8 a.m., according to Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink.
Four of the students were cited for battery. The fifth student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Zink said. She also faces potential charges.
(1) comment
Hendertucky finenest low life ,uneducated trashy young women? Disgusting.
