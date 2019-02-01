AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5) -- Nye County Sheriff's Office arrested a teacher who works at Northwest Academy.
Caleb Hill, age 29, of Pahrump, was booked into the Nye County Detention Center and charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
A former student told investigators Hill was abusive.
"The juvenile described being assaulted and slammed by Caleb on several occasions. The juvenile described being picked up by Caleb and being thrown to the floor," said Nye County Sgt. Adam Tippetts.
Apparently, Hill didn't deny it.
"Caleb acknowledged that this tactic was against school policy," said Tippetts.
When detectives went out to the school, they found even more victims. On Friday, Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) released a video of deputies helping someone down the stairs. The faces are blurred but a cast on the person's right leg is clear.
"Detectives spoke with students who claimed they had injuries and broken bones generally toes for which they were refused medical care."
Fox5 asked NCSO if Hill caused that injury. They said they couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.
Nortthwest Academy is a private boarding school for at-risk teens between 12 and 17 years old.
It's about an hour and half away from the valley.
On their website under the "about us" section it says, "we work with troubled teens in a kind, caring and non-invasive manner."
While detectives were interviewing students and staff they noticed something else.
"Multiple juveniles reported rashes that had developed on their skin," said Tippetts.
Detectives said the teens were taking showers and drinking water contaminated with arsenic and other toxic substances.
Doctors came out to the school to examine the students and told detectives the rashes were linked to the contaminated water.
Detectives took students blood and hair samples to test for arsenic and "other harmful substances they may have been exposed to while houses at Northwest Academy."
According to Nye County Sheriff's Office, the school knew for several years the water was contaminated.
Deputies said that's why they gave students some water. NCSO said they were limited to "three small bottles of water per day."
The property has its own wells. It was treating the water for arsenic and fluoride but stopped treating the water in 2016.
In November, the Nevada Department of Environmental Detection found the arsenic in the water was three times higher than the standard drinking level.
The school was given a deadline of December 31st of 2018 to fix the problem. According to deputies, they didn't.
Fox5 called Northwest Academy Friday night. They said they did not have a comment and referred us to their lawyer.
They didn't say if the water is fixed yet but they did say they're up and running like normal - students are still there. The Sheriff's Office told Reporter Kyla Galer that decision was made by the Division of Child and Family Services as well as The Department of Health and Human Services.
Detectives said as they continue to comb through "lots of evidence" it's possible more teachers or staff could face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.