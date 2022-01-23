LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police responded to a shooting on campus at University of Nevada Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, University Police posted on social media about a shooting on campus at the Degree student housing complex at 4259 S. Maryland Parkway. Police said the shooting happened on the fifth floor, and described a Black male suspect wearing black clothes.
Students were asked to shelter in place.
"Shooting on campus at Degree 5th floor suspect black male wearing black clothing investigation ongoing shelter in place," the post said.
Around 3 a.m., University Police posted that the shelter-in-place was lifted, and the suspect fled in a white vehicle.
"Suspect appears to have fled campus in a white vehicle, there is no longer a threat to campus," police said.
Information about injuries was not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
