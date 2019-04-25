LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials said a student at Chaparral High School was arrested on Wednesday after he or she brought a loaded firearm to campus.
The student was arrested by school police and additional officers were called to the school as a precaution, CCSD said. No threats have been made to Chaparral High School.
According to CCSD police, the student with the gun showed it to another student, who ran and told a staff member. Staff then called CCSD police, who took him into custody.
Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the student's backpack.
Charges of a stolen firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property were pending against the student, CCSD police said. It was not clear why the student brought the gun to school.
In a letter to parents, Chaparral Principal Lolo James said:
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat, including possible weapons on campus, through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support. It is with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
(1) comment
Guess that fool didn't get the memo about no weapons on campus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.