LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student at a North Las Vegas high school was found to be in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.
According to a letter sent to parents from the principal of Cheyenne High School, CCSD Police officers detained a student on campus and found the student was in possession of a firearm.
The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation, which has since been lifted.
The letter notes that all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
"Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app."
