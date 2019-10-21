LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old student at Del Webb Middle School was arrested for having a gun on campus, according to Clark County School District police.
It was reported to staff that the 6th-grader had a firearm on the bus and school police were called, said CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink.
The gun, a Glock 9mm, was found in the school's landscaping near Reunion Drive. It had a magazine in it, but no bullet in the chamber.
The child was arrested and taken to juvenile booking, Zink said. They will be charged with possession of a deadly weapon on campus, minor in possession of a firearm and other possible charges.
The firearm was given to the Metro Police and ATF task force for further testing.
