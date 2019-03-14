LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old student was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a terroristic threat made toward Desert Oasis High School, according to Clark County School District police.
The student told another student that they planned on bringing a firearm to school and threatened to "shoot up" a planned assembly on Friday, according to CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink.
The person who heard the threat brought it to school officials.
The threat was not deemed credible, but the student was still taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center.
Zink said that CCSD police also searched the students home with cooperation of the parents and found several firearms in the home.
Desert Oasis principal Kelly O'Rourke sent this message to parents:
Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is our number one priority, and I want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
A student has been arrested for making terroristic threats against our school. School Police were contacted immediately and investigated, leading to the arrest.
The Clark County School District Police Department will take appropriate action against any individual who makes a threat against a school. Please speak with your children about the serious consequences of making threats against a school.
It is also important for students and parents to report any suspicious activity or behavior to SafeVoice, school administration and/or law enforcement.
It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take appropriate action to protect our campus. I would like to personally commend our law enforcement officers on and outside of DO and our administrative staff who were very quick to investigate and take action.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-6881.
