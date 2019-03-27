LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police "placed a student into custody" for bringing a bb gun to Garside Middle School Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.
The school near Torrey Pines and Alta drives was placed on a lockdown, which was lifted at around 2:45 p.m.
In March of 2018 a former student brought a fake gun into the same school.
