LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of bringing a gun to a Las Vegas valley high school.
According to Clark County School District police, a Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts student was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of a deadly weapon on school property.
The student, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in his waistband, CCSD police said. He was taken into custody without incident, and there was no threat made against the school.
Del Sol was never on lockdown during the incident, CCSD police said.
In a letter to parents, Del Sol principal Greg Misel said additional police were on campus today out of an abundance of caution."
