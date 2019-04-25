LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials said a student was arrested after making terrorist threats against Silvestri Junior High School.
Information about the student was not immediately available, but CCSD officials said they were investigating the threats after they were posted on social media.
Many people reported the threats on SafeVoice.
Las Vegas police said an Instagram account was created on Wednesday, targeting Silvestri.
No other details were immediately available.
