ccsd police

(FILE)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials said a student was arrested after making terrorist threats against Silvestri Junior High School.

Information about the student was not immediately available, but CCSD officials said they were investigating the threats after they were posted on social media.

Many people reported the threats on SafeVoice.

Las Vegas police said an Instagram account was created on Wednesday, targeting Silvestri. 

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.