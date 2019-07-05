LOS ANGELES -- A vigorous aftershock sequence is following the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years.
A magnitude 5.4 quake at 4:07 a.m. Friday is so far the strongest aftershock of Thursday's magnitude 6.4 jolt, and was felt widely.
The aftershock trembled in Searles, Calif. about 11 miles away from the epicenter.
Seismologists had said there was an 80% probability of an aftershock of that strength.
Thursday's big quake struck in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, which suffered damage to buildings and roads.
