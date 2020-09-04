LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials investigated a two-alarm blaze that was ruled an arson Friday morning at a strip mall near Lamb Blvd. and Washington Ave.
About 5:57 a.m., a fire broke out at All City Pharmacy located at 821 N. Lamb Blvd. Smoke engulfed the property, and firefighters called in a second alarm for more resources for fear the fire would expand to the rest of the mall. The fire appeared to be intentionally set, according to investigators.
Firefighters got the blaze under control about 6:40 a.m., according to Las Vegas fire officials. No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at $50,000. This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident you can talk with arson investigators at Las Vegas Fire & Rescue at 702-383-2888 or call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com and remain anonymous.
UPDATE: Incident under control, second alarm cancelled, crews picking up, cause U/I #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/lp4hAAv8Xb— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2020
Editor's Note: authorities initially reported the fire at 901 N. Lamb Blvd.
