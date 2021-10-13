LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coyote sighting are blowing up on the NextDoor app as residents in the Green Valley area are seeing them regularly.
Coyotes are nocturnal, but are also spotted during the day, according to Doug Nielson with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
During a visit to the Pittman Wash between Valle Verde Drive and Green Valley Parkway, FOX5's crew encountered two coyotes.
Area neighbors said they see coyotes in backyards and along railway lines.
“Keep your yards clean, pick up after ourselves and don’t feed them on purpose,” Nielson said.
His advice if you encounter a coyote while walking is to make yourself as big as possible and make plenty of noise.
“Something as simple as picking up a rock and throwing it in their direction will make them run away,” according to Nielson.
If they approach your property or home, spray them down with a hose and they’ll run, he added.
