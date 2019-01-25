LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A local organization is using its love of animals to help federal employees. StreetDogz provides valley pet owners with the resources they need to keep their furry friends when times are tough.
The Las Vegas organization depends on volunteers who spend their days delivering food and resources to low-income and homeless families. When the federal shutdown began, StreetDogz extended its resources to federal workers.
"When this shutdown happened we were like, wow! These are just more people who are in need," said StreetDogz volunteer Linda Wilson. "So we started getting the word out. [Federal workers] basically call in and get their names on the calendar. We just go on the calendar and start calling people and arranging deliveries."
StreetDogz says it’s mission all about keeping people and pets together.
The organization is passing out pet food on Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The assistance will be offered at Casa de Luz. 2412 Tam Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Distributions happen every 4th Saturday of the month.
StreetDogz provides a number of services outside food delivery to people and pets in need including emergency housing and emergency, medical aid. To learn more click here.
