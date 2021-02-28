LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Street racers were caught on camera doing dangerous doughnut racing stunts on Saturday night.
The videos were captures near Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue about 8 p.m. on Feb. 28. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the scene cleared fairly quickly.
Traffic was backed up as the group took over the middle of the intersection. You can even see people standing outside of their cars blocking traffic.
More street racers were seen doing donuts about an hour later at the intersection of Arville Street and Hacienda Avenue. It wasn't immediately clear if it was the same group.
Las Vegas police did not provide additional details, such as if anyone was arrested on Saturday night.
