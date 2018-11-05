LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced access to Martin Luther King Boulevard from Charleston Boulevard would be closed for several days.
According to NDOT, the closures are scheduled from 6 a.m. on Nov. 6 until Nov. 27 at 6 a.m. The closures are part of the final roadway construction for Project Neon.
The closures will be 24 hours and seven days a week, NDOT said. Project Neon is 88 percent complete and is scheduled to finish by the summer of 2019.
Motorists were advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and to take alternate routes whenever necessary.
