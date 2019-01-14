LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Since the start of the New Year, Metro police have investigated eight fatal crashes. Four of those crashes happened over one weekend.
Metro police released videos online showing the aftermath of some of these crashes. They delivered a message to drivers:
"Because of the selfishness of a suspected impaired motorcyclist, a bicyclist lost their life,” said Capt. Nick Farese with the traffic bureau. “These things are preventable"
What’s causing the increase?
Erin Breen with transportation research at UNLV said anything that takes eyes off the road is a hazard and there are a lot of distractions today.
Breen also said it’s hard to be a pedestrian in Las Vegas. Breen explained most roads in the valley are newly constructed with drivers in mind. Bikers and people walking along those streets tend to be an after thought.
"[Boulder Highway, for example, is] a very wide street and very flat, it has very comfortable lanes,” said Breen. “It has a 45 mile an hour speed limit and drivers are so comfortable easily going 10 miles over the speed limit. And that describes a lot of streets in our city."
Breen said she hopes to one day introduce a law that would cut down on fatal crashes. She said it would force cities to research several crashes and research how those crashes could have been prevented. For now, Breen had this message for drivers:
“Plan ahead for a sober ride home, put your seat belt on, put your cellphones away. No matter what kind of road user you are. Pedestrians make sure you're lit up at night… If [someone] takes [their] eyes off the road, someone loses their life," said Breen.
