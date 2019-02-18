Hiker rescued from Sunrise Mountain

Crews rescued a hiker from Sunrise Mountain Monday. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teams rescued a hiker stranded on Sunrise Mountain on Monday afternoon.

An air unit located the hiker, Cody Cavanaugh, who appeared to be OK, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Search and rescue and patrol teams coordinated efforts to get Cavanaugh to safety. Metro confirmed about 3:45 p.m. he had been rescued. 

Cavanaugh said he had chest pains and was unable to continue his hike, so he called for help.

