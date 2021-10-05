LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Things were quiet out at Lake Mead on Tuesday as threatening weather was forecast to move in during the afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued but did not materialize.
At Hemenway Harbor boat launch, there was very little traffic. At Boulder Beach, some former locals visiting Las Vegas were kayaking close to shore.
Ben Muir, who now calls Tucson home, said he was happy he came out with his family.
“We wanted to come paddle a little bit. When we got here it was windier. We inflated our boat but did not want to get blown to the far shore,” he said.
Muir eventually got to kayak but stayed close to shore. The wind did start to die down by mid-afternoon as the skies turned less threatening.
