LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's not often we get to talk about snow flurries in the Las Vegas area but that's what happened Sunday evening.
The flurries moved from west to east through the early evening as the temperatures dropped changing light drizzle into snow.
Snowing in Vegas. #vegas #lasvegas #snow @KTNV @FOX5Vegas #weather pic.twitter.com/SosmBW1Gbx— John Genovese (@Towerblock26) February 11, 2019
The combination of an moist atmosphere, a strong fast moving low changed drizzle into flurries for a few minutes.
The fast moving front will exit our area overnight. In it's wake we'll experience noticeably cooler temperatures Monday.
A weak ridge to start the week will be replaced by another system by Tuesday afternoon.
As that low heads toward us our rain chances for Wednesday and overnight Thursday morning will be 50%.
After that system passes conditions will remain unstable but at least our daytime highs will be closer to seasonal values.
