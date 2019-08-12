LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two million people said they'd "Storm Area 51." Now the phenomenon has evolved into a music festival.
"I really like the name,” said Connie West. She co-owns The Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada, about four hours north of Las Vegas.
Now there's “Alienstock.” Three days of music, and maybe interstellar peace?
The event is planned for Rachel, the closest town to Area 51.
“I think the event is going to be amazing regardless of how little or small it is,” said West. But she's not expecting small -- she said she’s expecting 10,000 people.
Through August, West said she has been working with the man behind the viral Facebook group "Storm Area 51, they can't stop all of us."
They've been working together to transform it from an illegal idea to a controlled event.
“When this first happened I said bring it, I got 30 acres I'll put you all there we can camp and everything. Well, now that's going to become the main event with some parking around it,” she said.
The website brands it as a party in the desert with art installations, camping and music.
“I do know I have a few bands. Wylie Savage is going to be here, he's got some great music.” She wouldn't say who else is performing.
“Our phone does not stop ringing," from people looking for a place to stay, to community members who want to know how it's all going to work.
“They want to know how much security I have, how much medical? What am I going to do about the trash? How am I going to provide port-a-Johns? How am I going to provide fresh water?"
Conne said they've got it figured out.
“We're embracing it, that's all we can do,” she said.
But she hopes the festival goers don't actually embrace storming Area 51.
“It's a military installation, you got to be out of your mind to think you're going to get anywhere past them boundaries ... meet new people, enjoy the music.”
So far the event is free, visitors would have to pay for parking.
