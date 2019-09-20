HIKO (FOX5) -- Alien fever is in full swing, from downtown Las Vegas all the way up to Lincoln County and Hiko.
People from around the country are starting to arrive in rural Nevada in hopes of "storming" Area 51.
"Storm Area 51 Basecamp" is the festival taking place in Hiko.
"Alienstock" is taking place at The Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel.
In downtown Las Vegas, the Area 51 celebration took place Thursday night at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
